Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,125. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

