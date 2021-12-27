Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,020 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.