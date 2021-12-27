Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Incyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.