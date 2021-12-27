TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares were down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. 1,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,511,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.88.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,603,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 677,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

