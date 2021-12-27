The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boeing were worth $49,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $204.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

