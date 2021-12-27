The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Down 3.7%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) shares were down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.80 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.87). Approximately 2,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 33,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.90).

The company has a market cap of £24.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including 2 arcades and 18 funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities. It also operates and manages 12 premium bars under the Embargo Republica, Lola Lo, Po Na Na, Le Fez, Lowlander, Smash, and Coalition names; and operates 8 indoor mini golf sites at high footfall retail and leisure centers.

