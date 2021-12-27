The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $58,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $18,131,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

NYSE EL traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.34. 1,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,048. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $369.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.