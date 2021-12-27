The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) to Neutral

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

INNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

