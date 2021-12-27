The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) to Neutral

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
INNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.
Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $27.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
