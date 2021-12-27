The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,222 ($16.43) and last traded at GBX 1,218 ($16.37). 18,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 103,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,208 ($16.24).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,208.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £909.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47.

In other news, insider Kevin Carter purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($16.31) per share, for a total transaction of £30,325 ($40,764.89).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

