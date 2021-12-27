The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 144.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $38,320,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

HSY opened at $188.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $192.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,240 shares of company stock worth $5,062,043 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

