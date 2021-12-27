The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $397.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.64 and its 200-day moving average is $348.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

