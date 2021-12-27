The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Insider James Carman Sells 257 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) insider James Carman sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $23,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 309,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

