The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of JYNT opened at $64.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. Joint has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $932.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Joint by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Joint by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Joint by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 91,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
