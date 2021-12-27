The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of JYNT opened at $64.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. Joint has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $932.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Joint by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Joint by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Joint by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 91,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

