The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $197.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.31 and its 200 day moving average is $195.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

