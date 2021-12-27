The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $327,845.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,585. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

