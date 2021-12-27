The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $6.54 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $6.54 or 0.00012813 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00125710 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00574934 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,498,319 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

