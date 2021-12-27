The Transfer Token Market Cap Tops $572.11 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.46 or 0.00011006 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $572.11 million and approximately $436,439.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00116466 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001054 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

