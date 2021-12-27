The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.3% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 19,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $151.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

