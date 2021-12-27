Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 7,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $653.88 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $631.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

