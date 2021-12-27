Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $83,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded up $7.91 on Monday, hitting $658.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $259.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

