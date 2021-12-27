Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) versus Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 51.28% 10.38% 10.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $1.10 billion 17.58 $507.80 million $1.38 31.00

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Theta Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 10 0 2.83

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $54.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.31%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Risk & Volatility

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Theta Gold Mines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

