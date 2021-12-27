THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $8.30 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00016317 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $81.14 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00061120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.54 or 0.07904725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,848.07 or 1.00021428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007655 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

