ThreeFold Trading 39.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $37,460.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00185986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00222488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.10 or 0.07902347 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars.

