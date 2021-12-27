TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 0.8%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 242 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.25). Approximately 108,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 452,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.28).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TI Fluid Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 355 ($4.77).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

