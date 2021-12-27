TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $772,958.47 and $4.58 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

