TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0710 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $104,985.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,934.61 or 1.00349569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00032518 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.74 or 0.01322385 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

