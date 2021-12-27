TOKPIE (TKP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,334.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $12,334.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 2,145,798,854% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars.

