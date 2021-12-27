TOKPIE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,334.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $12,334.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 2,145,798,854% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.