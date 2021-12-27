Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.69

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.69 and last traded at $144.67, with a volume of 39354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

