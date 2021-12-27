Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.69

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.69 and last traded at $144.67, with a volume of 39354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

