Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.88

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 12973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

