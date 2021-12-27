TouchCon (TOC) Price Tops $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. TouchCon has a market cap of $1.69 million and $55,276.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

