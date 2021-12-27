TOWER Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $662,486.00 (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. TOWER has a market cap of $15.59 million and approximately $662,486.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

