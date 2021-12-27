TradeStars Hits One Day Trading Volume of $92,408.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TradeStars has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. TradeStars has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $92,408.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.40 or 0.07909812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,003.21 or 0.99862440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

