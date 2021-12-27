Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $16.08 million and $119,384.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00215376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.