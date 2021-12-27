Travala.com Achieves Market Cap of $107.16 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00004135 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $107.16 million and $7.82 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.12 or 0.07929891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00079039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.98 or 0.99835623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,771,037 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

