Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 30,668 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $312,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Holger Bartel sold 13,275 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $134,343.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Holger Bartel sold 1,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $15,015.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Holger Bartel sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $21,020.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $47,385.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $36,925.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,328. The company has a market cap of $124.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.