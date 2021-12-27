Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Sells 41,710 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 41,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $679,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,078. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

