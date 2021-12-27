Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Sells 41,710 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 41,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $679,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,078. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
