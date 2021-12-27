Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $112,390.02 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $112,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMCI traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. 130,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,078. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.