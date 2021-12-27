Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 14,330 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $105,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

PFE stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.