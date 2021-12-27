Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 490 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $664.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.95. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $670.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

