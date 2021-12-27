Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 515 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $86,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $550.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

