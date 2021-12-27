Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $106,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average of $265.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total value of $1,801,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,634 shares of company stock valued at $146,596,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

