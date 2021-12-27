Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 660 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 3M were worth $44,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

3M stock opened at $174.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.45. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

