Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,329,770 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Electric were worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

