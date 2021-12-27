Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $164.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average is $168.50. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.