Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walmart were worth $84,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 186,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 245,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 74,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.