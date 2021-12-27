Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $50.41 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Target were worth $50,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $221.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

