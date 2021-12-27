Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuit were worth $58,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

INTU opened at $635.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $633.99 and its 200 day moving average is $565.65. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

