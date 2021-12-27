Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $57,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

NYSE:UPS opened at $212.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

