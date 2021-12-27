Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of C opened at $60.21 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
